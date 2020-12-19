Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00. Insiders have sold 89,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
