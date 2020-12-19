Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00. Insiders have sold 89,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

