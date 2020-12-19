Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.11 ($35.42).

Shares of VIV opened at €26.60 ($31.29) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.06. Vivendi SA has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

About Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

