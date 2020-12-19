Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 159 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) received a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.93 ($2.30).

VOD stock opened at GBX 125.98 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.61. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £33.81 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

