Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 159 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.93 ($2.30).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 125.98 ($1.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.61. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £33.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

