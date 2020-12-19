Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

