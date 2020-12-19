Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ingevity worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

