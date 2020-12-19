Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 115.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,790.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,707. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Vapotherm stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $729.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -1.47.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

