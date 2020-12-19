Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 93,887 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,887 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Hawaiian worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 255.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 74.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.33. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

