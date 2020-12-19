VTB Capital Upgrades Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) to Buy

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

Shares of OGZPY opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.09. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.