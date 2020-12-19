Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.00 ($122.35).

WCH stock opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.76. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €114.15 ($134.29).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

