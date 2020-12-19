WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 198.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 33.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 47.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

