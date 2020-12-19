WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 412 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

NYSE BX opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

