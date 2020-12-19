West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WSSH stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. West Shore Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

