Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

