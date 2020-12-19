Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

