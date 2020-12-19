Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after acquiring an additional 446,931 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 329,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,285,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.75 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

