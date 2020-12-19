Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $570,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 87.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,662,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,312 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 222.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,616,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.35.

Shares of BNS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.67%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

