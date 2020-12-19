Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000.

ACWI opened at $89.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

