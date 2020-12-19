Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $193.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $68,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $1,696,478.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,785. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 538.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

