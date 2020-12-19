Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.51

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 16502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wipro by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 382,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

