Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $91.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,263 shares of company stock worth $10,029,890. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2,157.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

