Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

XBIO stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

