XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.57

XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and traded as high as $35.00. XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 6,955,974 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.51.

About XLMedia PLC (XLM.L) (LON:XLM)

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

