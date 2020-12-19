XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Stock Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in XP were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XP. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of XP by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 113,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 102,574 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,808,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XP by 941.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of XP by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,758,000.

Shares of XP opened at $40.39 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

XP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut XP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

