Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to $9.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.
NYSE:AUY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.