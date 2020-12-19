Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Raised to $9.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.