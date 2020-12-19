Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.14. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1,773 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on YZCAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

