YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of YRC Worldwide worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $4.81 on Friday. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YRCW. BidaskClub cut YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.