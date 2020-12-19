Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 91.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,135 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 319,158 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 36.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 296,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 79,875 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,813.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 146,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,657 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

