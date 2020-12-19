Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

BURL traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.85. 1,001,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,539. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.12 and a 200 day moving average of $205.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

