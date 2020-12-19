Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRI) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NASDAQ:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:DRI opened at $116.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion and a PE ratio of 41.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $125.96.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

