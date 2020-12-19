Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 86,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,740. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

