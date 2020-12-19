Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.40 Million

Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report sales of $137.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $139.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $137.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $546.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.20 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $565.85 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.