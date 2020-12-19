Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) will report sales of $1.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.97 million, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

