Zacks: Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $69.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Inogen reported sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $303.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.12 million to $304.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.86 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $333.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

INGN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. 619,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,046. The firm has a market cap of $901.97 million, a P/E ratio of -453.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inogen by 81.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inogen by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

