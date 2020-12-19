Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.32 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $9.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after buying an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,494,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

