Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

