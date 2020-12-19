Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAL. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

AMAL opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

