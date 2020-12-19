ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $16,564,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $16,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

