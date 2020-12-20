$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $479.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

