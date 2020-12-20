$0.18 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 141.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

