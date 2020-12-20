$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.77. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $129.87. 892,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,260. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

