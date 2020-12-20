$0.90 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $108,038,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares during the period.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,059. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

