0x 1-Day Volume Tops $41.90 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $304.88 million and approximately $41.90 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00056230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00362190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025591 BTC.

0x Token Profile

ZRX is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

