$1.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report $1.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 702,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,011. The company has a market cap of $236.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

