$108.21 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce sales of $108.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $115.53 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $112.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $379.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $388.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $416.75 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $441.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million.

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Casa Systems stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

