$122.87 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce $122.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.14 million and the lowest is $120.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $98.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $443.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $679.69 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,297. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.