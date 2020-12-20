$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $10.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $17.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,411. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.06 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $2,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.