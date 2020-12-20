$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.11.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $110.67. 544,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 227.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 367.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

