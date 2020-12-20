$200.55 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $200.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.10 million to $201.00 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $212.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $864.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.60 million to $889.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $796.78 million, with estimates ranging from $769.95 million to $817.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. 1,505,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,567. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

