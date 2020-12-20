$22.79 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report $22.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.93 million to $24.98 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $15.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $62.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $67.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $176.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. 9,095,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,380. The company has a market capitalization of $365.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

